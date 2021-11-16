‘Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Finally Debuts!

Sony’s third Spider-Man outing set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t had the best marketing in the world, but they went all out with the reveal of their first full-length trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home!
The film sees Peter Parker pay a visit to Doctor Strange, hoping that he will be able to erase the world’s knowledge that he’s Spider-Man. But Peter’s distractions causes Strange to butcher the spell and break open the multiverse, allowing villains from the Spider-Man Trilogy (2002-2006) and The Amazing Spider-Man Duology (2012-2014).
Revealed live at a fan event in Los Angeles, the official trailer gives us a lot of exciting new looks at the villains and heroes from the movie.
Directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15th and on December 17th in the USA.
