Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’ Is Set To Premiere January 18

If you’re a fan of How I Met your Mother, then you’ve probably been waiting patiently for a release date for its successor, How I Met Your Father.

Well today is your lucky day because Hulu just announced that the series will premiere January 18, 2022.

We couldn't keep you waiting any longer… 🤐 How I Met Your Father is coming January 18, only on @Hulu! #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/lfK6sVrQJQ — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) November 17, 2021

Created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father is set in the near future, with Sophie (Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father, much like Josh Radnor (and Bob Saget’s) Ted Mosby did in the original series. The story starts in 2021 as where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie’s (Duff) roommate. She’s an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie. Ainsley plays Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Sophie’s roommate Valentina (Raisa) (an aspiring stylist) at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie’s a great guy but he’s been living in a rich person’s bubble his whole life. Tran is Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen’s more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Sharma portrays Sid, Jesse’s best friend and roommate. He’s a new bar owner and plays the optimist to Jesse’s cynicism.

The show is created by This Is Us producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Pam Fryman, Carter Bays, and Craig Thomas, creators of the original show, will also executive produce. Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor.

