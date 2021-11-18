Auli’i Cravalho and Manny Jacinto to Star in ‘Hailey’s On It’ From Disney Branded TV

Disney Branded Television is moving forward on a brand-new animated comedy adventure, Hailey’s On It. The series, which is set to debut in 2023, stars Auli’i Cravalho titular character, Hailey; along with Manny Jacinto as Scott, Hailey’s best friend; and Gary Anthony Williams as Beta, an artificially intelligent operating system from the future.

According to Deadline, Hailey’s On It! follows Hailey Banks (Cravalho), a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks in order to save the world. Hailey will be pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness within as she systematically conquers her fears, whether she is winning a sand-building competition, wrestling a honey badger, eating a raw onion, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott (Jacinto).

Devin Bunje and Nick Stanton (Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Prince of Peoria) and Disney Television Animation will produce alongside Howy Parkins (Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard), who will also serve as supervising director. Wade Wisinski (The Owl House) is also a producer, Karen Graci (Tuca & Bertie) is story editor and Lee Ann Dufour (The Breadwinner) is the art director.

Auli’i Cravalho got her breakout role from Disney starring in the 2016 hit animated film Moana. The actress would return to voice the character in Ralph Breaks The Internet, in the scene-stealing Disney princess meet-up. She will return to voice the character in the Disney+ Moana series set to debut in 2023.

Manny Jacinto appeared in Hulu’s breakout psychological thriller Nine Perfect Strangers, as well as the hit comedy The Good Place.

