Michael Keaton Filming New Vulture Scenes For a Mystery Project

Michael Keaton was one of the shining stars of Spider-Man: Homecoming as Adrian Toomes aka The Vulture. Now, thanks to a new interview, we will be seeing more of the infamous villain.

Keaton appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he let slip that he is indeed returning as the character. “I’m shooting tomorrow. I’m shooting some Vulture stuff.” Now, whether or not he gets in some hot water from the folks at Marvel Studios and/or Sony is another question entirely.

Now, the project Michael Keaton is referring to is unknown, but I have a couple of good guesses. The most obvious answer is he is filming additional scenes for Morbius, we know from both trailers that Adrian Toomes appears in some capacity as seen in speaking with Jared Leto’s titular character. It is quite possible he is filming a post-credit scene. Another guess is a possible appearance in a Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credit scene as the film is obviously setting up the Sinister Six, which in the comics includes The Vulture.

Until then, we have to wait for both movies to release to get our definitive answer. That said, we won’t have to wait much longer as Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theater on December 17, 2021, and Morbius comes right after on January 28, 2022.

