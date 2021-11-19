‘Encanto’ Director Jared Bush Discusses The Family Aspect and Compares to ‘Moana’

We are one week away from the release of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest film Encanto. The films focuses big on the Madrigal family as made apparent by the marketing, and co-director Jared Bush recently discussed at the press event for the film why it was so important and how they wanted to do even more with the family aspect.

“I mean, literally, from day one, we knew we wanted to tell a story with an extended family. […] We’ve tried many times to like: “Maybe there should be more family members.” And ultimately you’re like, “Nah, there’s just one person.”

Bush goes on to compare the family aspect to Disney’s Moana, which also touched on family as a driving force for the movie. Also highlighting their own family inspirations for the film.

Who are these people gonna be? So early on, all of our research was really our own families. And we found these archetypes. Whether it’s, you know, like the black sheep of the family, or the golden child, or the responsible one, or the Mom, who heals with food. All of these things felt very familiar to us, and very relatable.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charming place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

The voice cast also includes María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel’s grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Mirabel’s estranged Uncle Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel’s parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel’s sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel’s aunt and uncle, Pepa, and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel’s cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively.

Encanto features all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Moana) and is directed by Jared Bush (co-director Zootopia) and Byron Howard (Zootopia, Tangled), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez), and produced by Yvett Merino, p.g.a. and Clark Spencer, p.g.a. Castro Smith and Bush are screenwriters on the film. Germaine Franco composed the original score. Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse

