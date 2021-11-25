Mickey is About to Drop Some Major Cash on Content

Disney’s total spend for the fiscal year 2022 will be $33 billion, or $8 billion more than in 2021

There were whispers. Then there were complaints, “Where’s the new stuff.” And now, Mickey Mouse has taken off the gloves.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, (almost) nobody will complain about a lack of content in the coming year.

Alex Weprin wrote:

Image: Disney

According to the company’s annual report, which was filed with the SEC Wednesday afternoon, Disney plans to spend approximately $33 billion on content over the next year, inclusive of its streaming programming, linear programming, and sports content.

That is an $8 billion increase from fiscal 2021 when the company says it spent approximately $25 billion on content.

“The increase is driven by higher spend to support our DTC expansion and generally assumes no significant disruptions to production due to COVID-19,” the company wrote in the annual report.

DTC Focus

Of course, DTC means our Disney+ subscriptions might keep everyone a little busier.

Hawkeye. Image: Disney+.

THR also points out that nobody should expect “any of the company’s linear TV or film businesses” will benefit from the eight billion extra.

Particularly, Weprin also noted that a bunch of those billions is going to “sports rights.”

Meanwhile, Disney also announced that it would bring 50 theatrical and direct-to-consumer releases to bear.

Moreover, General Entertainment (ABC, Disney TV, Nat Geo, FX Productions, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century” will boast 60 unscripted series; add to that 30 comedies, 25 dramas, 15 “docuseries/limited series,” 10 animated shows, and five made for television films.

Couch, meet derriere.

Keep it here on TheDisInsder.com for all the latest.

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related