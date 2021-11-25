Mickey is About to Drop Some Major Cash on Content

Disney’s total spend for the fiscal year 2022 will be $33 billion, or $8 billion more than in 2021
There were whispers. Then there were complaints, “Where’s the new stuff.” And now, Mickey Mouse has taken off the gloves.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, (almost) nobody will complain about a lack of content in the coming year.
Alex Weprin wrote:
According to the company’s annual report, which was filed with the SEC Wednesday afternoon, Disney plans to spend approximately $33 billion on content over the next year, inclusive of its streaming programming, linear programming, and sports content.
That is an $8 billion increase from fiscal 2021 when the company says it spent approximately $25 billion on content.
“The increase is driven by higher spend to support our DTC expansion and generally assumes no significant disruptions to production due to COVID-19,” the company wrote in the annual report.
DTC Focus
Of course, DTC means our Disney+ subscriptions might keep everyone a little busier.
THR also points out that nobody should expect “any of the company’s linear TV or film businesses” will benefit from the eight billion extra.
Particularly, Weprin also noted that a bunch of those billions is going to “sports rights.”
Meanwhile, Disney also announced that it would bring 50 theatrical and direct-to-consumer releases to bear.
Moreover, General Entertainment (ABC, Disney TV, Nat Geo, FX Productions, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century” will boast 60 unscripted series; add to that 30 comedies, 25 dramas, 15 “docuseries/limited series,” 10 animated shows, and five made for television films.
Couch, meet derriere.
