EXCLUSIVE: A New Original Film Titled ‘The Waitlist’ In The Works At Disney+

If Disney+ Day taught us anything this year it’s that the Walt Disney Company’s star streaming platform is only in its infancy, and there’s quite a lot of content on the way.

In addition to expansive content from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Nat Geo in pre-production, the company is actively looking to add original content to its library too.

We here at The DisInsider have learned exclusively that one of the newest original projects in development at the streamer is a high-school-centric romantic comed titled The Waitlist.

The film will reportedly revolve around a couple of high school friends named Mandy and Ben. During their senior year, while Ben begins to wonder whether or not the two have spent the last four years missing out on fun, Mandy becomes laser-focused on getting into Harvard.

When she finds out her best shot at getting in depends on a recommendation later from the father of the most popular boy in school, she offers to be his tutor. When the two begin to fall for one another, however, things get complicated.

The film will begin production this January in Vancouver.

There are no actors or directors currently attached but, with filming right around the corner, we expect more announcements regarding the project soon.

