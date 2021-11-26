‘WandaVision’ Song “Agatha All Along” Nominated For a Grammy”

“Agatha All Along” the catchy song for Agatha Harkness in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision has been nominated for a Grammy. It’s being nominated in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category.

The song was featured in the episode “Breaking the Fourth Wall”. It was written and composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. It was performed by Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) when she revealed herself as the mastermind behind Wanda and Vision’s predicaments. The theme of the music pays homage to the classic sitcoms, The Munsters and The Addams Family.

As revealed during Disney+ Day, Agatha Harkness will return for her own series, Agatha: House of Harkness. Hahn will reprise her role as the titular character. As of now, there are no details regarding the series. It is rumored she will make an appearance in next year’s Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, but that has yet to be confirmed and likely won’t until the movie’s release.

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series also stars Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. The series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the head writer.

All 8 episodes of WandaVision are currently streaming on Disney+.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 31, 2022, in Los Angeles.

