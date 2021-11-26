Tobey Maguire Spotted on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Merchandise

We’re almost there! After a long wait, Spider-Man: No Way Home is just around the corner! Directed by Jon Watts, and starring Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Alfred Molina, Tom Holland as the one and only Spider-Man…

But if… “rumours“… are to be believed then he may be joined by former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While we have no official word from either Sony or Marvel, BarkBox may have accidentally confirmed it for them.

BarkBox is a dog toy subscription box that delivers surprise dog toys and treats and this coming month is themed to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Yesterday, Twitter user @dominic_kravitz, tweeted this month’s subscription that holds a very special surprise.

We cannot personally verify if the images are real but multiple users have also uploaded their own BarkBox’s and they all show the same images.







The images appear to be the inverse of the subscription box and you may be able to notice that a second Spider-Man is also in the shot. The head is clearly that of Tobey Maguire and we know it’s him since it’s taken directly from these old Daily Bugle articles created for Spider-Man (2002).

Source: Propstore Auction

Of course, there is the possibility that the box artists could have cut some corners and used some old archive images, and it does look like it could be a relatively easy mistake to make, so for now we just have to continue to speculate.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15th and in USA on the 17th.

