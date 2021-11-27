‘Eternals’ To Hit Disney+ In Early January

According to the site Streaming Guider, Disney has just confirmed that Marvel Studios’ Eternals will be available to subscribers worldwide beginning Wednesday, January 12th.

Similar to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the film will be on the platform approximately 70 days after its theatrical release.

Given that the final episode of Hawkeye airs in late December, this looks to be the first piece of Marvel content we’ll see on the streamer in the new year.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years, out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The story is by Ryan Firpo & Matthew K. Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is now in theaters.

