First Reactions To Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Arrive Online

Steven Spielberg had wanted to direct a musical for decades — think of the dance hall sequence in 1941 or the opening credits in Temple of Doom — but #WestSideStory proves it was a good thing that he waited. It's phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/dJ4YJg5jNS — Rene Rodriguez (@RodriguezRene) November 30, 2021

#WestSideStory is Steven Spielberg’s attempt at his own La La Land wonder. The film acts as an eraser for all the wrongdoing of the one that came before it. Some things felt genuine while others felt tied with a bow. pic.twitter.com/lYWrFDooC8 — film poser™️ Josie 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) November 30, 2021

#WestSideStory is INCREDIBLE. Spielberg delivers an award-worthy visual spectacle that expands on the original as a timely technical MASTERPIECE. Every department fires on all cylinders, & Rachel Zegler steals the show with THE star-making debut performance of the year. LOVED IT! pic.twitter.com/Qrzx5LiPBK — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) November 30, 2021

.@ArianaDeBose absolutely stole the show in #WestSideStory! Seriously, I could not take my eyes off of her. She made me laugh, she made me go, "Ohhhh you're in trouble!," and she made me cry. If you're going to watch this movie, DO IT FOR HER! ❤️🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/qxbadQ13it — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) November 30, 2021

Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory is stunning. His first musical is without a doubt superior to the 1961 film. The cinematography, music and dancing are amazing, and most importantly, it treats Puerto Ricans & Latinx community with the respect they deserve. Spielberg delivers. pic.twitter.com/3tb7eSvbzM — Fico (@FicoCangiano) November 30, 2021

I have seen the new #WestSideStory and I am happy to confirm that @rachelzegler is a freaking movie star. More on the movie later, but I can tell you now that it corrects a lot of what the original got wrong, especially in the way it portrays Puerto ricans. 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/TfFBj6LAZp — Lando (@orlandoenelcine) November 30, 2021

I was hoping that WEST SIDE STORY (2021) would sate my decades-long desire for Spielberg to do a musical. Alas, it is so beautifully shot and staged, such an absolute schooling of the usual musical directors, that I fear I now want him to make two or three more. — Jesse Hassenger (@rockmarooned) November 30, 2021

You can’t top perfection but Spielberg’s WEST SIDE STORY tries valiantly. Kushner’s updated screenplay spells out its themes and fills in character backstory in the first act, making the second act even more emotionally impactful. Ariana DeBose’s magnetic performance is cast MVP. pic.twitter.com/Q9PY9qTtdn — Dancin' Dan (@dancindanonfilm) November 30, 2021

#WestSideStory, a beautiful update of my favorite musical. Carries new meaning as graceful eulogy for Stephen Sondheim, whose lyricism is in perfect rhythm with Steven Spielberg and Janusz Kamiński’s lush visual language. Stunning debut for Rachel Zegler. Rita Moreno still GOAT. pic.twitter.com/aeZ6d0wCeb — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) November 30, 2021

Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg (Jaws, Jurassic Park), from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, West Side Story tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony, and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film’s creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony Award winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who arranged the score, Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who supervised the cast on vocals; and GRAMMY-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), who serves as executive music producer for the film. The film is produced by Spielberg, p.g.a., Academy Award-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a. and Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum. West Side Story has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show. Original choreography by Jerome Robbins, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, play conceived, directed, and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Leonard Bernstein.

From 20th Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company will release West Side Story in U.S. theaters on December 10, 2021.

