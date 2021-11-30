Calmatic to Direct ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake at 20th Century Studios

Calmatic recently wrapped production on the long-in-development remake of House Party, and now the director will tackle another remake for Disney-owned 20th Century Studios.
According to Deadline, Calmatic will helm a remake of White Men Can’t Jump. Kenya Barris and Doug Hall co-wrote the script, with Barris also producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner. E. Brian Dobbins will also exec produce.
Released in 1992, the original sports classic follows Billy and Sydney, who think they’re the best basketball hustlers in town, so when they join forces, nothing can stop them, except each other. To add to their problems, Billy owes money and is being chased by a pair of gangster types. Billy was played by Woody Harrelson, which gave his rise to stardom a boost as the hit TV show Cheers was coming to an end, Sydney was played by Wesley Snipes.
Calmatic gained widespread fame in 2019 for directing the video for “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which won the 2019 MTV Video Music Award for Best Direction and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Music Video of the Year. He has also worked with Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Anderson .Paak, Pharrell Williams, and Jay-Z, among others. He has cited both Spike Lee and Spike Jonze as inspirations.
