The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Disney Selects New Board Chairman Ahead Of Bob Iger’s Exit

Dempsey Pillot December 1, 2021 1 min read

At the end of the year Bob Iger will officially be done with the Walt Disney Company.

After Bob Chapek replaced him as CEO of the company two years ago, Iger agreed to stay on as Board Chairman through 2021. Now, Susan Arnold will take his place. The company made the announcement Wednesday.

Arnold is no stranger to the board, having served on it since 2007.

Since 2018, however, she’s been the company’s Independent Lead Director. That person traditionally reports to the Chairman and acts as a company watchdog keeping an eye out for major risks and ways to improve operations.

Now, she’s in control, and according to a statement Iger put out, he couldn’t be any happier with his replacement.

“Having most recently served as Independent Lead Director, Susan is the perfect choice for Chairman of the Board,” he said. “I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership.”

Arnold will begin her position effective January 1st.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

3 min read

‘Y: The Last Man’ Might Return For A Second Season

November 29, 2021 Jordan Simmons 1
3 min read

The Broadway Legend, Stephen Sondheim, Sadly Passes Away at 91

November 26, 2021 Jordan Simmons
2 min read

Disney to Close Hotstar Early in the USA

November 22, 2021 Jordan Simmons

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Runtime Has Changed, VFX Reportedly Unfinished

December 3, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Leaked ‘Quantumania’ Promo Hints At Ant-Man’s Demise, Teases Kang’s New Look

December 2, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

New International Posters For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Released

December 2, 2021 Derek Cornell
3 min read

Lunar New Year Celebration and The Food & Wine Festival Returning to Disney California Adventure in 2022

December 2, 2021 Skyler Shuler