Disney Selects New Board Chairman Ahead Of Bob Iger’s Exit

At the end of the year Bob Iger will officially be done with the Walt Disney Company.

After Bob Chapek replaced him as CEO of the company two years ago, Iger agreed to stay on as Board Chairman through 2021. Now, Susan Arnold will take his place. The company made the announcement Wednesday.

Arnold is no stranger to the board, having served on it since 2007.

Since 2018, however, she’s been the company’s Independent Lead Director. That person traditionally reports to the Chairman and acts as a company watchdog keeping an eye out for major risks and ways to improve operations.

Now, she’s in control, and according to a statement Iger put out, he couldn’t be any happier with his replacement.

“Having most recently served as Independent Lead Director, Susan is the perfect choice for Chairman of the Board,” he said. “I am confident the Company is well-positioned for continued success under her guidance and leadership.”

Arnold will begin her position effective January 1st.

