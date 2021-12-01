First Reactions For Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Creep Online

Nightmare Alley is a little over two weeks away from wide release. Wednesday evening, critics got a chance to screen the film early. Shortly after, they took Twitter to share their thoughts.

Below is a compilation of reactions from our colleagues in the industry.

Nightmare Alley is all round brilliance. guillermo del toro has made an unbelievably beautiful and incredible film. The production design is breathtaking. The performances are a spectacle with Bradley Cooper delivering one of the best of the year. — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) December 2, 2021

Pretty enamored with the perverse deliciousness of NIGHTMARE ALLEY. Such a brilliant mind game played by those avid at deceit and our desire to be seen. Bradley Cooper’s charming charlatan on a fast track to self-destruction and Cate Blanchett’s devilish dame are golden. pic.twitter.com/UHm20g2Ve2 — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) December 2, 2021

I was very unimpressed with NIGHTMARE ALLEY. I don’t think so murky I can’t see actors’ faces — there’s a moment where I had to squint to see a black tap dancer — is noir. Dark shows, yes. Indistinguishable, no. It was too long, and Bradley Cooper didn’t do anything for me. pic.twitter.com/Ivg0QxSdvD — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) December 2, 2021

#NightmareAlley is a story about fortune’s fool. It’s a bloody noir, strong in its delicious colors, production design, and performances. Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper have sizzling chemistry. Del Toro remains a master of imagery. pic.twitter.com/QWybG0p47g — film poser™️ Josie 🇵🇷 (@TheJosieMarie) December 2, 2021

NIGHTMARE ALLEY is a pure genre exercise from Guillermo del Toro akin to Crimson Peak. Glossy film noir. Very over-the-top theatrics, but it mostly works. Bradley Cooper is best in show. Blanchett chews up the scenery with her femme fatale. Gorgeous photography by Dan Laustsen. — Jordan Ruimy (@mrRuimy) December 2, 2021

NIGHTMARE ALLEY is a slow-burn, atmospheric noir with impeccably awe-inspiring craftsmanship from Guillermo del Toro. The first half’s pacing drags but once Cate Blanchett enters the second half the heat cranks up considerably. Bradley Cooper’s final moments are utterly haunting. pic.twitter.com/DHanroa6uI — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 2, 2021

NIGHTMARE ALLEY features exceptional crafts and compelling performances, but is often bogged down by a lethargic pace. Del Toro tries to elevate the blunt storytelling that is inconsistently engaging, but has its strides. Cooper is a strong lead. Blanchett a devilish delight. pic.twitter.com/M4XBVZPNUj — Josh Parham (@JRParham) December 2, 2021

#NightmareAlley shines as a gripping noir that leaves a strong impact. Despite a meandering nature that struggles to find its voice in an uneven first half, a thrilling conclusion, stunning craftsmanship, & captivating direction from Del Toro result in a film that’s worth a watch pic.twitter.com/OteqvZqLMy — Diego Andaluz (@thediegoandaluz) December 2, 2021

#NightmareAlley is creative and atmospheric. The movie looks incredible, and Guillermo del Toro crafts a noir thriller that really hits its stride in the second half. Still processing the overall story and slower pacing in the first half, but Blanchett and Cooper CRUSH it. pic.twitter.com/J34sJTzRIm — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) December 2, 2021

Wow, #NightmareAlley feels like a Motion Picture. Just an incredible cinematic feat from a master working at the top of his game. The entire cast shines & the cinematography just draws you into this world so beautifully. I was wholly mesmerized from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/9vmh3Ur61G — Heatherface Wixson (@MMEFXBook out 10/20!) (@thehorrorchick) December 2, 2021

With #NightmareAlley, GDT creates a very different type of monster movie that, while beautifully shot and exquisitely scored, just did not excite me. Cooper’s okay and there are cameos galore, but Blanchett steals the show (as always). At the very least it’ll nab an Oscar for PD. pic.twitter.com/rP10kR6RQy — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) December 2, 2021

Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, Nightmare Alley features an ensemble cast that includes Bradley Cooper (Guardians of the Galaxy), Cate Blanchett (Cinderella), Toni Collette (Knives Out), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Rooney Mara (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and David Strathairn (Nomadland). It is the second feature film adaptation of Gresham’s novel, following the 1947 version.

The film marks a departure for del Toro, as it contains no “supernatural” elements, as opposed to his previous films, including The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and the Hellboy franchise. Del Toro considered this to be a stand-alone adaptation of Gresham’s novel, as opposed to a remake of the 1947 film version starring Tyrone Power.

