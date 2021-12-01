First Reactions For Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Creep Online

Nightmare Alley is a little over two weeks away from wide release. Wednesday evening, critics got a chance to screen the film early. Shortly after, they took Twitter to share their thoughts.
Below is a compilation of reactions from our colleagues in the industry.
Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, Nightmare Alley features an ensemble cast that includes Bradley Cooper (Guardians of the Galaxy), Cate Blanchett (Cinderella), Toni Collette (Knives Out), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Rooney Mara (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), and David Strathairn (Nomadland). It is the second feature film adaptation of Gresham’s novel, following the 1947 version.
The film marks a departure for del Toro, as it contains no “supernatural” elements, as opposed to his previous films, including The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and the Hellboy franchise. Del Toro considered this to be a stand-alone adaptation of Gresham’s novel, as opposed to a remake of the 1947 film version starring Tyrone Power.
More Stories
‘West Side Story’ Review
Calmatic to Direct ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake at 20th Century Studios
David Dastmalchian Joins 20th Century Studios’ ‘Boston Strangler’