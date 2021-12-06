Disneyland After Dark Returning in 2022

Disneyland After Dark is making its return next year. The Disney Parks Blog announced today, that Sweethearts’ Nite, Villains Nite, and Star Wars Nite will make their return in 2022, offering more nights than ever before.

Here are the details for each of the upcoming themed nights courtesy of the site:

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Feb. 1, 3, 8, 10 and 14, 2022, at Disneyland Park

(Tickets on sale on Disneyland.com, beginning Dec. 9, 2021, no earlier than noon PT)

Sweethearts’ Nite will be hosted at Disneyland park on five separate evenings in Feb. 2022. There’s sure to be heartfelt fun for everyone as Valentine’s Day is celebrated during Sweethearts’ Nite. Here’s some of what you can expect:

A special themed fireworks show

Projection effects on Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A.

A jazz ensemble aboard the Mark Twain Riverboat, plus other live entertainment, including a Royal Ball and a dance party with a DJ

Spot the most darling Disney couples, and take selfies with your favorites

Fun photo opportunities featuring romantic scenes from iconic Disney films

Lovely décor, along with food and beverage offerings around the park

Plus, early admission to Disneyland park starting at 5 p.m., no theme park reservation required

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite

March 8 and 10, 2022, at Disney California Adventure Park

(Tickets on sale on Disneyland.com, beginning Jan. 11, 2022)

At Villains Nite, you’ll get to party with some of Disney’s most mischievous misfits at Disney California Adventure park. These wonderfully wicked events will take place on two separate evenings in March 2022, and include:

The Cauldron, a cunningly-crafted cabaret featuring a cast of villainous virtuosos showing off their talents through song and dance

Ursula’s Seaside Sing-a-long, where you can find your voice and sing along

The Underworld Dance Party, which allows you to bust a move at a dastardly DJ dance party in the Hollywood Backlot

Special photo backdrops, featuring scenes inspired by some favorite villains

Some of Disney’s famously nefarious fiends – or their henchmen – at special locations around the park

Delightfully decadent food and beverage offerings

Early admission to Disney California Adventure park beginning at 5 p.m., no theme park reservation required

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

May 3, 4 and 27, 2022, at Disneyland Park

(Tickets on sale on Disneyland.com, beginning Jan. 11, 2022)

Star Wars Nite will be the ultimate Star Wars extravaganza, packed with galactic fun on three separate nights at Disneyland park in May 2022. Highlights of Star Wars Nite include:

An amazing pyrotechnical spectacle that will illuminate the skies with a Star Wars-themed fireworks show

March of the First Order, featuring Captain Phasma and her elite unit of Stormtroopers

A Galactic dance party

Sightings of various Star Wars characters throughout the evening

Star Wars-themed attractions, usually with shorter wait times

Star Wars-themed eats and treats, merchandise, photo opportunities, and more

Plus, early admission to Disneyland park starting at 6 p.m., no theme park reservation required

If you previously purchased a ticket for the 2020 Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite or Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events, you can exchange your 2020 event ticket(s) to one of the nights of the new event of the same theme (e.g., exchange 2020 Villains Nite ticket for ticket to Villains Nite on March 8 or 10, 2022, or exchange 2020 Star Wars Nite ticket for ticket to Star Wars Nite on May 3 or 4, 2022, respectively) anytime from today through Jan. 8, 2022. An exchange for a 2020 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite ticket for a ticket to the May 27, 2022, Star Wars Nite can be made, but with an additional fee equal to the difference in price of the 2020 and 2022 tickets. Visit Disneyland.com/ExtrasUpdates for more information. Simply call Guest Information Ticket Sales at (714) 300-7807 by Jan. 8, 2022, to make that exchange. Disneyland After Dark tickets purchased in 2020 will not be valid for admission to any event and must be exchanged to participate in an event.

We have gone to these events in the past and they are tons of fun with special meet-and-greets and photo opportunities. If you safe and comfortable enough to go we highly recommend checking out the event. Make sure to follow The DisInsider as we continue to cover all the fun events coming back to the Disneyland Resort.

You can check out Patrick Dougall’s video of the “Heroes Assemble” night from 2019.

