It’s Official: Daniel Destin Cretton Returning For Shang-Chi 2 PLUS A Mystery Marvel Project

According to Deadline, Daniel Destin Cretton has inked an overall deal with both Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. This deal not only solidifies the director’s return for a Shang-Chi sequel, but a brand new series set within the MCU on Disney+ as well.

Cretton will once again write and direct the sequel. And while star Simu Liu will surely return, no other details are available about the sequel or that mystery MCU series at this time.

This news comes on the heels of Kevin Feige’s interview with Screen Rant where he said more Marvel announcements were on their way. Who knew we’d get something so soon though?

In a statement to the press, Feige actually said, “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Though his main focus will be on Shang-Chi, the deal will reportedly allow Cretton to produce new content on both the Disney+ and Hulu streaming platforms. Currently, Cretton is already in the process of bringing another project to life at Disney+, American Born Chinese, an action-comedy based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.

SOURCE: Deadline

