Rachel Zegler on Playing Snow White For The Upcoming Live-Action Remake

Rachel Zegler is a rising star. The actress is already receiving tons of buzz for her role as Maria in 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story, you can check out our review here. Disney fans got excited when she was announced to play the title character in Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs live-action remake.

Sadly, there were/are a small group of people who weirdly thought her casting was flat-out wrong because of her skin color, which is complete NONSENSE. Zegler recently spoke with Elle and shared that she is not letting the backlash from this crazy group of people get to her.

“These are a bunch of faceless people that you’ll never encounter in your real life. They will never have the gall to come up to you at a Starbucks and say, ‘You’re not white enough to play Snow White. I’ve got a responsibility for young people in the future, who [can] say, ‘This Latina was able to play Snow White—I can do anything.”

Again, the backlash came from a small group of people who can’t seem to grasp the idea that Snow White as a character was not built on race but so much more than that. The majority is excited to see what Zegler can bring to the role, and after seeing her in West Side Story, we have nothing to worry about.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Enlists Greta Gerwig As Writer

Rachel Zegler will be joined by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who signed on to play the villainous Evil Queen. Additional casting is ongoing. Musical rehearsals will begin in January, while the film is expected to shoot in March.

Gadot expressed her excitement on joining the project last month, “I’m really looking forward to playing this iconic villain. The people involved in this project are very special. There’s a lot I can’t share with you, but the approach to the story is very different, fun and full of joy.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man films), while Marc Platt (La La Land) will produce. La La Land‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will also be working on providing the music for the film, reportedly helping to expand on the story and score from the original classic.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related