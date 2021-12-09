Michael Giacchino Strikes Lightning, Will Score ‘Thor 4’

The Gods have spoken!

Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino (Up) has been selected to compose the next Thor film.

Rather than let a major trade make the announcement, Giacchino took to Twitter to confirm his own involvement in the highly anticipated sequel Thursday afternoon.

Titled Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the superhero franchise is expected to be released in just under a year on July 8, 2022 .

While plot details are currently under wraps, at the very least the film will explore the storyline from Jason Aaron‘s Thor run, in which Jane Foster proves herself worthy of wielding Mjölnir and takes up the mantle of God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Russell Crowe are currently set to star in the film. Director Taika Waititi will also reprise his role as the odd alien Korg, with Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy appearing in cameos.

SOURCE: Twitter

Related