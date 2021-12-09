The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Michael Giacchino Strikes Lightning, Will Score ‘Thor 4’

Dempsey Pillot December 9, 2021 1 min read

The Gods have spoken!

Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino (Up) has been selected to compose the next Thor film.

Rather than let a major trade make the announcement, Giacchino took to Twitter to confirm his own involvement in the highly anticipated sequel Thursday afternoon.

Titled Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film in the superhero franchise is expected to be released in just under a year on July 8, 2022 .

While plot details are currently under wraps, at the very least the film will explore the storyline from Jason Aaron‘s Thor run, in which Jane Foster proves herself worthy of wielding Mjölnir and takes up the mantle of God of Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Russell Crowe are currently set to star in the film. Director Taika Waititi will also reprise his role as the odd alien Korg, with Sam Neill, Matt Damon, and Melissa McCarthy appearing in cameos.

SOURCE: Twitter

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

2 min read

New Poster For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Reveals a New Look at Jane Foster’s Thor

December 11, 2021 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Resume in January and No, Wright Has Not Been Fired

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Report: Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ Film Already in Development

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

2 min read

New Poster For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Reveals a New Look at Jane Foster’s Thor

December 11, 2021 Skyler Shuler
Percy Jackson
3 min read

20th Century Studios Percy Jackson Series Begins Casting for Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood

December 10, 2021 John Bishop
2 min read

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Resume in January and No, Wright Has Not Been Fired

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Disney Greenlights Series ‘Meet The Mayhems’

December 10, 2021 Skyler Shuler