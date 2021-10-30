Leaked Footage Reveals ‘Thor 4’ Reshoots

Just a few days ago it was revealed that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be undergoing additional photography in a few months. Reshoots, for those who don’t know, are a fairly common practice – especially for big budget films.

Interestingly enough, yesterday set photos surfaced revealing that another upcoming Marvel film was also in the middle of acquiring additional footage.

A special thanks to Twitter user @Dustmar23, who noticed that Thor: Love and Thunder was filming in his building. While he was unable to snap any photos of any of the cast members involved with the reshoots, he did confirm that Chris Hemsworth was on-set participating.

You can check out a photo and video he shared on his account below:

Thor: Love and Thunder filming in a loft style apartment today! Chris Hemsworth is on the set



(Video from @dustmar23) pic.twitter.com/LR2guGgzrd — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 29, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters next summer on July 8th.

SOURCE: Twitter