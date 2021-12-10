The DisInsider

Disney Pulls Ben Affleck, Ana De Armas Thriller ‘Deep Water’ From Theatrical Release Calendar

Skyler Shuler December 10, 2021 2 min read

Yesterday, Disney pulled the upcoming erotic-thriller Deep Water from its theatrical release schedule. The film was supposed to hit theaters on January 14, 2022, but Disney did not give a reason behind the decision to pull it.

Originally scheduled to be released on November 13, 2020, the film was delayed to August 13, 2021, and again to January 14, 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Calmatic to Direct ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake at 20th Century Studios

The Ben Affleck (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and Ana De Armas (No Time To Die) led film follows a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying. The film also stars Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, and Finn Wittrock.

Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne, and based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. The film marks Lyne’s return to filmmaking after a 20-year absence since his last film Unfaithful (2002).

Footage has yet to be released for the film. Disney is releasing the film under their 20th Century Studios banner. Some insiders believe the film could exclusively debut on Hulu. Others belive Disney could sell the project to another studio, but both theories have yet to be confirmed. As of this publishing, Disney has yet to officially comment on the film’s delay.

IndieWire was first to report on the film’s removal.

