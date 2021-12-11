RUMOR: ‘Moon Knight’ To Be Marvel Bloodiest Show Yet

Geeks Worldwide Editor-in-Chief KC Walsh did not hold back in an appearance on the Change My Mind Podcast earlier this week.

In addition to dropping some surprising details about all of Marvel’s Phase Four films and teasing that fans might see Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in She-Hulk, he also had some interesting things to say about the upcoming series Moon Knight.

“I definitely think it’s going to be the most brutal [series],” he said, before comparing what he’s heard so far about the series to the episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where John Walker decapitated a Flag Smasher.

He added, “I don’t think he’s going to go around decapitating people,” but confirmed that he was told there will be a lot more blood than fans have seen before.

Considering that Marc Spector is a mercenary in the comics, this isn’t surprising. In fact, what’s actually surprising is that Disney might be willing to push the limit for the sake of accurate storytelling.

As always, nothing is confirmed so we urge you to take this news with a grain of salt. Should it be true though, Moon Knight might just be a much bigger series than we all anticipate.

While Oscar Isaac recently teased that the show would be “wild,” the hype is certainly real. We’ll just have to wait a little bit longer before more official details step out of the shadows.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Moon Knight will follow the adventures of a former U.S Marine with dissociative identity disorder (DID) name Marc Spector who becomes the avatar for the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu and a crime fighting mercenary after discovering his statue.

The Umbrella Academy‘s Jeremy Slater is both the series’ showrunner and lead writer, while Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (Synchronic) will all divvy up directing duties on its six episodes.

Moon Knight will premiere sometime in 2022 on Disney+, as a part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

SOURCE: KC Walsh, Change My Mind Podcast

Related