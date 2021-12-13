Disney to Release ‘Deep Water’ on Hulu in The U.S.

Last week, Disney unexpectedly pulled 20th Century Studios’ psychological thriller Deep Water from its January 2022 theatrical release. Today, the studio has announced that the Ben Affleck/Ana De Armas-led film will debut on streaming.

According to Deadline, Deep Water will debut exclusively on Hulu in the United States. While Amazon will have streaming for the picture overseas. The film was originally slated to release theatrically on January 14, 2022. As of this report, there is no streaming date for the film, but we will update this story as news becomes available.

Read: 20th Century Studios Percy Jackson Series Begins Casting for Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood

The Ben Affleck (Zack Snyder’s Justice League) and Ana De Armas (No Time To Die) led film follows a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying. The film also stars Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Kristen Connolly, Jade Fernandez, Michael Braun, and Finn Wittrock.

Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne, and based on the 1957 novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith, from a screenplay by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. The film marks Lyne’s return to filmmaking after a 20-year absence since his last film Unfaithful (2002).

Footage has yet to be released for the film. Disney is releasing the film under their 20th Century Studios banner. Some insiders believe the film could exclusively debut on Hulu. Others belive Disney could sell the project to another studio, but both theories have yet to be confirmed. As of this publishing, Disney has yet to officially comment on the film’s delay.

About Post Author Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related