20th Century Studios Percy Jackson Series Begins Casting for Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood

Rick Riordan dished on the development in his latest blog post…

Riordan

My continued reporting on the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians television series remains one of the (only) true gifts given during 2021.

And here in the holiday season, Percy Jackson is the gift that keeps on giving, and Rick Riordan is Santa Claus.

And Now For News

On December 9, the best-selling author posted:

“[T]his seems like a good opportunity for a brief update on the PJO TV show,” wrote Riordan. “Everything is moving along. We are working on the same schedule as I previously shared concerning script-writing and pre-production, with the hope of securing a full green light early in the New Year. (Fingers still and perpetually crossed, of course.)

“You should not expect any major announcements of any kind until the first part of 2022, which is NOT to guarantee there will be any major announcements at that time,” he added. “I will let you know when there is something I can let you know, I promise!”

Just like St. Nick, Rick keeps his promises and is quick, too.

Casting Under Way

In that same post, Riordan broke some news:

We have begun the casting process for the characters Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood, which means we have put out a call to talent agencies for actors to play these parts.

Of course, there are some rules to abide by if an actor wants this extraordinary gift.

“As with all casting choices, we will be following Disney’s company policy,” explained the author turned producer. He quoted Disney boilerplate as saying:

Image: RickRiordan.com

We are committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to disability, gender, race and ethnicity, age, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other basis prohibited by law.

“If you wish to submit a self-tape for consideration for the role of Annabeth Chase or Grover Underwood, you can do that,” added Rick.

“Here is the link with all the information you need: PercyJacksonOpenCall.20thTelevision.com… This is the only means through which unsolicited audition tapes will be considered.”

Here’s hoping that Percy Jackson (and Rick Riordan) delivers even more for us (and a couple of lucky unknowns) in the new year.

Finally, keep it here on The DisInsider for the latest on Percy Jackson.

Image: Disney

About Post Author John Bishop A graduate of Boston U. and Northeastern University, John Bishop, became the beat reporter for BostonBruins.com before the Boston Bruins 2006-07 NHL hockey season. While with the Black & Gold, “^BISH” traveled North America and Europe to cover the team’s every move via laptop, blog, and smartphone. The co-author of two books, “Bygone Boston” and “Full 60 to History: The Inside Story of the 2011 Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins,” John also covered the XXI Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver in 2010 and the Bs 2011 Stanley Cup championship run and banner raising before taking a faculty/communications position at a prep school outside Boston in 2013. He lives with his wife Andrea, and sons Jack, Scott, and Luke, in central Massachusetts. See author's posts

Related