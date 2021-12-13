First Reactions For ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hit Social Media

The week is here! Spider-Man: No Way Home had its premiere ahead of its theatrical release this Friday and members of the press were in attendance.

Here are some of the reactions following the first screenings:

#SpiderManNoWayHome is A LOT of movie — it's MASSIVE — and I'm happy to report it's everything you're expecting/hoping for 🕷️



The plot devices to set the stage are a bit silly but that doesn't really matter given the sheer spectacle — easily one of the grandest MCU films yet. pic.twitter.com/sBDtrF6ccP — Eric Italiano (@ericitaIiano) December 14, 2021



#SpiderManNoWayHome is simply amazing. Every scene w/ Willem Dafoe is GREAT. A love letter to the fans. I don’t even want to say anything else. I love Homecoming, but this may be my favorite of the trilogy. Can’t wait to see it again. 🕷❤️ pic.twitter.com/GBia3SlCqs — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) December 14, 2021



Spider-Man: No Way Home feels a movie version of a big comic book event miniseries (ala Batman Hush). It was more emotional than I was expecting, justifies the ending I didn’t like from Far From Home, and sends the franchise in an exciting direction. pic.twitter.com/8OQCCGYDmw — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) December 14, 2021



I can’t believe SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME exists.



Nostalgic, funny, emotional — one of my favorites of the year.



For every time we played with our action figures and made up stories as kids.



For every fun superhero hypothetical we presented to our friends.



This movie is for us. pic.twitter.com/CUMINSBskh — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 14, 2021



Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't meet my expectations, it EXCEEDED them. This movie is worth every excruciating moment we had to wait! The visuals, the score, the heart, the story, the villains…. talk about an EPIC creation. Tears, chills, happiness… #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/44FcO7IrtF — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 14, 2021



I didn’t know how #SpiderManNoWayHome could live up to expectations but it did!! What an emotional roller coasters ride! Long time #SpiderMan fans, this is what you’ve been waiting for! @TomHolland1996 proves he is the heart of the #MCU #Marvel pic.twitter.com/76z7MRqq3Y — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) December 14, 2021



#SpiderManNoWayHome is a smorgasbord of story, surprises and strong set pieces. It’s an exhilarating melange that fans will lap up. The buffet of bad guys is a blast. Holland excels again in a lead role. The show stopping third act is an absolute treat. Avoid the spoilerverse! pic.twitter.com/joy2FUHfUZ — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) December 14, 2021

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Directed by Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on December 15, 2021, and on December 17, 2021, in North America. The film is projecting to be the first film to gross $1 billion worldwide since the pandemic.

