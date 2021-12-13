Sterlin Harjo, Co-Creator Of ‘Reservation Dogs’ Inks Overall Deal With FX

According to Variety, one of the creators of the award-winning FX comedy Reservation Dogs has just signed an overall deal with FX.

While this series has been shopped around as a Taika Waititi production, Sterlin Harjo the series’ other writer, director and showrunner has now been given the opportunity to create even more for Disney-owned network.

In a statement made to the press following the announcement, Harjo said, “I’m excited to continue growing my collaboration with FX and have the opportunity to champion more Indigenous voices and stories.”

Harjo has wasted no time and reportedly already has a limited series in development. This is on top of the second season of Reservation Dogs that also’s in development.

For those unfamiliar with the show, it follows four Indigenous teens living in rural Oklahoma as they spend their days committing crime and fighting it, in an effort to get to California.

After it won the Gotham Award for Gotham Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Series (Under 40 Minutes) last month, it was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series this week.

SOURCE: Variety

