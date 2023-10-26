RUMOR: New ‘Thor’ Film Moving Along Without Taika Waititi

Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

Just a few months ago it was revealed that a fifth Thor film was in development from the mind of Academy Award winner Taika Waititi. This would mark the third collaboration between Waititi and series star Chris Hemsworth, and consequently be the end of their own trilogy.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, however, this is no longer the case. Earlier today, RPK took to his Patreon account to reveal that Marvel still planned to do a fifth Thor film. In the post, he noted that “Marvel [is] looking for a new director to helm the film meaning Taika is not coming back.”

Sadly, there was no other additional context provided about why Waititi may no longer be involved with the project. But it’s worth noting that Waititi is quite busy these days. So busy, in fact, that it’s unclear if he’s even attached to his previously announced Star Wars film.

Now, because this info has not been confirmed or reported by a major trade, as always we urge readers to take it with a grain of salt.

Regardless of if Waititi remains involved with the MCU or the Star Wars franchise, his relationship with Disney does not appear to be in jeopardy. He next film, Next Goal Wins, is being distributed by Searchlight after all.

What do you think of Waititi’s potential departure from the MCU? Sound off below!

SOURCE: Daniel RPK