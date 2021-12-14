RUMOR: Michael B. Jordan Is Back As Killmonger In ‘Black Panther 2’

Earlier this year, Fandomwire reported that Michael B. Jordan would be reprising his role as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. While we’ve still yet to receive official confirmation of this from any major trade or Marvel, the site ScreenGeek is reporting similar information from one of their sources close to the film’s production.

More specifically, the site claims that Jordan will return as “a mentor for a young hero.” Now it’s not made entirely clear who that hero is, though there’s some pretty strong evidence to suggest it’ll be Letitia Wright’s Shuri, who is expected to take on the Black Panther mantle.

What is made clear, however, is the fact that Jordan will most appear as a ghost in Wakanda’s Ancestral Plane.

Now, if true, this is sure to make viewers wonder, “Why can’t T’Challa be the mentor?”, as well as raise some interesting questions about how Marvel might be handling the character’s fate in the sequel.

Unfortunately, we won’t know the answers to any of these questions until the film comes out next November.

The film is currently on a hiatus from shooting, but will return next month to finish.

Ryan Coogler will once again to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning. Aside from Wright, confirmed cast members include Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi. The film will mark the debut of Dominique Thorne as the character Riri Williams aka Ironheart.

Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta and I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

SOURCES: Fandomwire, ScreenGeek

