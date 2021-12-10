‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Resume in January and No, Wright Has Not Been Fired

The internet went crazy regarding a rumor that wants Letitia Wright out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The source came from a website known to put out wild stories and was then picked up by verified journalists. Well, thanks to a trade it turns out that is not the case.
According to The Hollywood Reporter via their Heat Vision Blog, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on track to resume production in January. They also report Letitia Wright is still onboard the project.
Production halted last month as Wright sustained an injury in late August while the film was shooting a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston. Director Ryan Coogler is said to have shot all footage that his crew is able to without filming Wright’s scenes.
Ryan Coogler returns to direct the feature with the core cast from the film also returning, this includes Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Daniel Kaluuya as W’Kabi. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Coel also join the sequel, both their roles are being kept under wraps, but rumors are Huerta is playing Namor, and Coel is playing Madame Slade. Dominique Thorne will also make her debut as the character Riri Williams aka Ironheart.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently had its release date from July moved and is now set to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.
