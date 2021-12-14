‘WALL-E’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’ Enter National Film Registry

The National Film Registry (NFR) is the United States National Film Preservation Board’s (NFPB) collection of films selected for preservation. Today, two films from The Walt Disney Company have been added for preservation.

Pixar Animation Studios’ WALL-E, becomes only the second film from the storied animation studio to be added to the National Film Registry. Toy Story was added in 2005. Return of the Jedi was also added joining A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back as the only Star Wars films added.

The Walt Disney Company has a good amount of films and shorts preserved including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, Bambi, Cinderella, Old Yeller, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Steamboat Willie, The Three Little Pigs, The Old Mill, and The Story of Menstruation.

WALL-E follows a solitary robot on a future, uninhabitable, deserted Earth, left to clean up garbage. However, he is visited by a probe sent by the starship Axiom, a robot called EVE, with whom he falls in love and pursues across the galaxy. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 95% approval rating based on 260 reviews, with an average score of 8.55/10.

Set one year after The Empire Strikes Back, the Galactic Empire, under the direction of the Emperor, is constructing a second Death Star in order to crush the Rebel Alliance once and for all. Since the Emperor plans to personally oversee the final stages of its construction, the Rebel Fleet launches a full-scale attack on the Death Star in order to prevent its completion and kill the Emperor, effectively bringing an end to his hold over the galaxy. Meanwhile, Luke Skywalker, now a Jedi Knight, struggles to bring his father Darth Vader back to the light side of the Force.

