Never Say Never: New ‘Goonies’ Project In The Works At Disney+

If you’ve ever seen the classic The Goonies, then you know that Goonies “never say die.” Today’s news is exactly the reason why.

According to Variety, a Goonies-centric project is in the works over at Disney+. Make no mistake. This is not a sequel or a reboot of sorts, but rather a tale inspired by the original film that also aims to retell it.

A few years back, you might remember that a project was pitched to Fox about a teacher who re-created the events of the film with their students. This is that project. Variety reports that the network ultimately passed on the series, as it seemed to appeal to a much younger demographic than it cared for.

Now, the project has new life over at Disney’s main streaming platform and, interestingly enough, it’ll be produced by Warner Bros. TV. Still set to be a series, it now has an official-ish title, Our Time. So far, it seems that the main story will remain in tact and that it’ll have no other connection to the original.

While it may be too early in production to talk casting, it’s unclear if any of the original cast members will be involved. However, the late Richard Donner’s company The Donner Company and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin are on board to produce. Donner directed the original film, while Spielberg served as executive producer.

Sarah Watson (The Bold Type) has penned the pilot, and appears to be on board to write the rest of the series as well.

“It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series,” said Clancy Collins White, Executive VP and Head of Development of Warner Bros. Television.

The company previously had to pivot to save several other active TV shows including Manifest and Pennyworth. Both will continue their stories on Netflix and HBO Max respectively.

Following the announcement of a Zorro reboot, this is the second time Disney+ has announced an out-of-the-box revival to satisfy its need for new, original content. Could this mean there’s more news on the horizon? We’ll just have to wait and see.

SOURCE: Variety

