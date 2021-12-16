Hulu Debuts First Trailer For ‘How I Met Your Father’

Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father. The comedy series will premiere on the Disney-owned streamer on January 18, 2022.

Set in the near future, the show will follow Sophie (Kim Cattrall) telling her son the story of how she met his father back in the year 2021, when Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her close-knit group of friends were figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The series also stars Daniel Augustin, Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Chris Lowell (Arrow), Josh Peck (Drake and Josh) and Ashley Reyes (American Gods).

Raisa will play Valentina, Sophie’s (Duff) roommate. She’s an aspiring stylist and Sophie’s great friend. She’s impulsive and adventurous and Sophie relies on Valentina’s ability to cheer her up when she gets down. Valentina has just come back from London Fashion Week with the gorgeous, British Charlie. Ainsley plays Charlie, an aspiring model who fell in love with Sophie’s roommate Valentina (Raisa) (an aspiring stylist) at London Fashion Week and followed her to New York. The son of conservative aristocrats, Charlie’s a great guy but he’s been living in a rich person’s bubble his whole life. Tran is Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister, who just moved to New York from a small farming town after separating from her wife. Ellen’s more comfortable on an organic lettuce field than in a Brooklyn dive bar. Sharma portrays Sid, Jesse’s best friend and roommate. He’s a new bar owner and plays the optimist to Jesse’s cynicism.

Peck will play the vice principal at Jesse’s (Lowell) elementary school, while Reyes will play Sid’s (Sharma) girlfriend named Hannah. Since she’s a surgical resident in Los Angeles, the two are forced to maintain a long-distance relationship.

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are co-executive producers of How I Met Your Father with showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Duff also produces the series, which will use a multi- and single-camera approach similar to its predecessor.

Watch the trailer for #HIMYF now, and make sure to ❤️ this Tweet to receive reminders from us. How I Met Your Father premieres January 18, only on hulu. pic.twitter.com/vZpzMaAf4F — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) December 16, 2021

