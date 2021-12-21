‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Cast Real Star Wars Fans To Play Extras

You feel that? That’s not a disturbance in the force. It’s the sound of fans winning.

According to Variety, Lucasfilm sought real fans to play extras in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Pen15 co-creator and star talked about her interaction with them on the latest episode of the outlet’s “Just for Variety” podcast.

She said, “The extras were incredible on the set, and a lot of them were mega Star Wars fans. One guy [was] so nice and he lifted up his sleeves and had tattoos over his whole body.”

Erskine also explained that her role on the show, albeit small, fun to shoot. She joked that her she brought her newborn son to set and that he passed as a Star Wars extra too.

In regards to what she’ll actually do one the show or who she’ll play, the actress remained mum.

The news isn’t a major surprise, considering that Lucasfilm has enlisted the help of franchise fans in the past. Members of the well-known 501st Legion previously appeared in The Mandalorian.

Set to take place decades between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, other plot details of the highly anticipated prequel series are currently being kept close to the vest.

Deborah Chow, who helmed several episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian will both produce and direct the entire series which is reported to consist of 6 hour-long episodes. The series is currently one of several Star Wars series in development for Disney+, alongside Andor and The Book of Boba Fett.

In addition to having Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi for the series, Hayden Christensen will return to play Darth Vader too. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will also appear in the original roles from the franchise.

The remaining cast consists of Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast and Furious franchise), Simone Kessell (Terra Nova), Benny Safdie (Pieces of a Woman), and of course Erskine.

Related