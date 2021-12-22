The DisInsider

Marvel Studios Debuts Teaser and Poster For ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Skyler Shuler December 22, 2021 2 min read

(L-R): Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Today, Marvel Studios debuted the teaser trailer and poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a thrilling ride through the Multiverse with Doctor Strange, his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch.

The film recently wrapped extensive reshoots that reportedly added more cameos and explored the multiverse even further. The multiverse started with Loki and most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. The reshoots obviously spurred from these projects. Now, it’s unclear if secret test screenings were also a factor in the decision to go back and reshoot. Also, Due to constant and recent leaks on social media, it wouldn’t be surprising if the studio was trying to make major changes to the movie.

Set to continue the story arc that began in WandaVision (and that will continue in Spider-Man: No Way Home), the highly anticipated Doctor Strange sequel will follow the titular sorcerer supreme as he attempts to bring order to the multiverse once and for all. Directed by veteran genre director Sam Raimi, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Elizabeth Olsen will all reprise their previous roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As confirmed by Kevin Feige during Disney Investor Day this past December, Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU as America Chavez in the film too.

Spider-Man: No Way Home just had the second-biggest box office opening of all time, grossing over $260 million domestically. So, there are some high box office hopes for Doctor Strange next year as it follows the events of that movie, as well as the hit Disney+ series WandaVision. As the trailer shows, it is also tied into Marvel’s animated series What If…?. We recently shared this summer during our “Rumor of the Week” segment on The DisInsider Show that Haley Atwell’s Captain Carter will be making the jump to Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.

