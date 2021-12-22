‘The Book of Boba Fett’ In-Person Event Postponed Due To Omicron

It’s not the worst news in the galaxy, but those eagerly anticipating to celebrate the release of The Book of Boba Fett in-person will have to wait just a few parsecs longer.

In a statement released by Disney Wednesday morning, it was announced that red carpet fan event planned for January 4th had been pushed back an entire month due to COVID concerns – more specifically, the rising spread of the omicron variant.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing the Boba Fett fan event,” the statement read. “It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale.”

The dual event was supposed to take place at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy, Ming-Na Wen and more were expected to attend.

This isn’t the first major event cancelled due to the country’s rise in cases, but it is seemingly the studio’s first. Just two weeks ago the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home went off without a hitch.

In cancelling the event, the company is following the lead of other large organizations such as Broadway, which has had to reschedule – and in some cases permanently close – shows because of the variant.

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Disney+ in exactly one week on December 29th.

