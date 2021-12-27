Former Disney Animator Wayne Thiebaud Dies

Wayne Thibaud, a former animator for Walt Disney Studios passed away over the weekend.

While he didn’t make a career out of working at the House of Mouse, he contributed to some of the company’s earliest projects including Pinocchio. He made a living primarily drawing in-between stills.

He didn’t stick around in the industry for long, as he would eventually become a poster designer and cartoonist for publications in California and New York

His real passion, however was painting. By the late 1960’s that’s what he finally settled on and became. His style and aesthetic have been compared to Andy Warhol.

Representatives from Thiebaud’s gallery in New York, Acquavella, confirmed that he passed on Christmas in his own private residence.

He was 101.

