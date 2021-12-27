The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Former Disney Animator Wayne Thiebaud Dies

Dempsey Pillot December 27, 2021 1 min read

SANTA ROSA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Wayne Thiebaud speaks onstage at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala at Jackson Park Ranch on September 15, 2018 in Santa Rosa, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation)

Wayne Thibaud, a former animator for Walt Disney Studios passed away over the weekend.

While he didn’t make a career out of working at the House of Mouse, he contributed to some of the company’s earliest projects including Pinocchio. He made a living primarily drawing in-between stills.

He didn’t stick around in the industry for long, as he would eventually become a poster designer and cartoonist for publications in California and New York

His real passion, however was painting. By the late 1960’s that’s what he finally settled on and became. His style and aesthetic have been compared to Andy Warhol.

Representatives from Thiebaud’s gallery in New York, Acquavella, confirmed that he passed on Christmas in his own private residence.

He was 101.

About Post Author

Dempsey Pillot

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

And The Most Anticipated Movie Of 2022 Is…

December 27, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
10 min read

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ and ‘Encanto’ Lead Annie Awards 2022 Nominations

December 22, 2021 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

Walt Disney Animation Studios Announces New Movie ‘Strange World’

December 9, 2021 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

6 min read

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 1 Review: “Stranger in a Strange Land”

December 29, 2021 Maxance Vincent
2 min read

Norman Reedus Really Wants To Be The MCU’s New Ghost Rider (And He Might Be)

December 28, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

RUMOR: Black Bolt To Appear In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

December 28, 2021 Dempsey Pillot
Image: Disney
2 min read

Da Funk? TRON: Legacy Tops Dance/Electronic Charts

December 28, 2021 John Bishop