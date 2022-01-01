The DisInsider

Cynthia Erivo Shares a Glimpse of Her as The Blue Fairy in ‘Pinocchio’

Skyler Shuler January 1, 2022 3 min read

We are less than a year away from the release of a highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Pinocchio debuting on Disney+. We have only seen brief concept art and an official logo for the film during Disney’s investor day last year. Well, that has changed.

Cynthia Erivo, who is set to play the Blue Fairy in the film, took to social media to share a brief look at her character. The video clip, which can be seen below, shows off Erivo’s singing talents as she is singing “When You Wish Upon a Star”. She is also rocking the iconic blue dress and holding the wand from the animated version.

Via: MMDisney200

The fact that Erivo’s look is very reminiscent of the animated counterpart doesn’t comes as a surprise. Pinocchio recently had some test screenings and from what I hear, the movie does a fantastic job bringing these characters to life. One source said, “Tom Hanks is unrecognizable as Geppetto, he looks exactly like the animated version.”

Read: Signs Point to TRON 3 Gearing up For Production Early in 2022! #FlynnLives?

Pinocchio is set to star Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Flora & Ulysses) as the titular character, Tom Hanks (Saving Mr. Banks) as Geppetto, Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast) as the Coachman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt (50/50) as Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele) as Honest John, Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) as the Blue Fairy, and Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos) as Sofia the Seagull, a new character for the film. 

The film will be directed by the Robert Zemeckis, best known for the Back to the Future franchise and Forrest Gump. He most recently directed the remake of The Witches for HBO Max. Frequent collaborator Alan Silvestri will be working with Glen Ballard to write new songs for the film, though classics such as “When You Wish Upon a Star” will also be included. Chris Weitz (Rogue One) and Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2) also has writing credits on the film alongside Zemeckis. Andrew Miano (The Farewell) is producing.

Pinocchio will make it’s debut on the Disney+ in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022. That means the possible release timeline is somewhere between July 1st and September 30th next year.

Skyler Shuler

