Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese To Team Up For New Hulu Series

Keanu Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese have been in the news quite a bit over the past year. While they often trend for various reasons, today they’re all making headlines for the exact some one.

According to Deadline, the three are about to team up for an adaptation of Erik Larson’s book The Devil in the White City over at Hulu.

Reeves would star, while DiCaprio and Scorsese would serve as executive producers.

For those unfamiliar with Lason’s book, it tells the true story of two men, Daniel H. Burnham and Henry H. Holmes. While one was an architect, the other was a serial killer, and both of their fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893.

The project was previously being planned as a feature film to be helmed by Scorsese at Paramount. However, with the rights belonging to DiCaprio, it appears that’s no longer the case and the book will be turned into a made-for-tv series.

While not officially signed, if Reeves does come aboard this would be his first major role in a TV series of any sort.

Paramount’s TV Studios will produce alongside ABC Signature and DiCaprio’s Appian Way.

SOURCE: Deadline

