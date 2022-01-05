‘I Am Groot’ Storyboards Give us a First Look at The Disney+ Series

Later this year, Marvel Studios is set to debut their newest animated project I Am Groot. The series of shorts follows Baby Groot as he grows up in the galaxy, going on adventures with new and unusual characters that get him into trouble.

Now, thanks to storyboard artist Mark Hurtado, we get our first look into the development of the series. In the images below we get Groot interacting with Drax.





As of now, it is unknown if Dave Bautista will voice Drax in I Am Groot. Bautista was not a part of last year’s What If…? animated series as he was voiced by longtime voice actor Fred Tatasciore. Bautista later revealed that he wasn’t asked to do the voice work and would have done so, “Let’s start with I was never asked.” That said, I believe Bautista will be involved with this project.

James Gunn, the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, confirmed the series would be animated, with Gunn serving as an executive producer on the series. In June, Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in the MCU, said Kevin Feige was excited about a planned story for Groot to return to his home Planet X. Kirsten Lepore was announced as executive producer and director of the series in November 2021.

I Am Groot is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2022, as a part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse (Art Station)

