Disney+ Debuts Trailer For ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’

Today, Disney+ unveiled the trailer and poster for The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, an all-new animated adventure featuring the return of the beloved characters from the wildly successful global Ice Age franchise. The original movie premieres exclusively on Disney+ on January 28, 2022.

The Ice Age collection (five films and two television specials) is currently available on Disney+. All five films, produced on a total budget of $429 million, have grossed over $3.2 billion worldwide, making Ice Age the 18th highest-grossing franchise of all time, and the third highest-grossing animated franchise worldwide behind Despicable Me and Shrek. The first four films were the highest-grossing animated films in each year they were released, and among the eight highest-grossing films in their respective release years.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

The movie, which features the voices of Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible: Fallout), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Free Guy), Justina Machado (One Day at a Time), Vincent Tong (Ninjago), and Aaron Harris, is directed by John C. Donkin (Ice Age: Continental Drift producer), written by Jim Hecht (Ice Age: The Meltdown), Ray DeLaurentis (Fairly Odd Parents) and Will Schifrin (Bunsen is a Beast) from a story by Jim Hecht, with Lori Forte (the Ice Age franchise) serving as executive producer.

