Andrew Garfield Opens up About Returning as Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing to be massive hit at the box office. One of the biggest draws is the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respected Peter Parker/Spider-Men. For those who live under a rock Garfield has been denying his involvement for months prior to the films release, but everyone could tell he was holding back the truth and wanted to confirm and talk about. Well, now he finally has.

While speaking with Variety, Garfield shared what it meant to return to the role he loves, his addition to the MCU, and so much more. He first opened up as to what drew him back into the role.

“On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough. We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother.”

He goes on to share what it was like being alongside Maguire and star Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

“I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, “Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!” There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package. We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn’t access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character. And to have Amy Pascal there, who has seen through nine movies, including “Spider-Verse.” It was a revelatory experience for her, realizing how much life and time she’d given to this character. That was beautiful and profound.”

He also revealed he improvised a now iconic line in the film, “There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.“

There are unconfirmed rumors stating that Garfield will return to the role in a future project involving the Sinister Six and possibly Venom. There is also speculation that his Spider-Man exists in the upcoming Morbius film, as in the trailer you a Spider-Man [clearly not Holland’s] flyer in the background that says murderer. In No Way Home Garfield says to Holland that he “started pulling his punches”, which leads everyone to the speculation.

Variety asked the question everyone is dying for, would be up for a return to the character in the future? To which he responds, “I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right. Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

Make sure to check out Variety’s full interview with Andrew Garfield here.

