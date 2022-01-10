Hulu’s ‘Reboot’ Finalizes Cast, Gets Straight To Series Order

According to Deadline, Hulu has officially placed a full series order for Steve Levitan’s new project, Reboot.

While Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville remain the show’s leads, however, Leslie Bibb has been replaced by Judy Greer. The site says the casting change was the result of a desire to take the female lead in a different direction.

Levitan, who won several Emmy awards for his work on ABC’s Modern Family is the series’ creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

The series’s synopsis is as follows: “When Hulu reboots a late ’90s/early 2000s family sitcom (titled Step Right Up), its dysfunctional cast is forced back together and now must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.”

Key will reportedly play a “fussy actor” who previously starred on the fictitious show. Knoxville will play a risque comedian who co-starred on the series. Greer will be the show’s lead actress.

Rachel Bloom (My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Calum Worthy (Austin and Ally), and Krista Marie Yu (Dr. Ken) co-star.

“After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” Levitan said in a statement.

The series will be produced by 20th Television.

