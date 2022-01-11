The DisInsider

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Get Early Renewals At ABC

January 11, 2022

The Shonda-Verse continues…

ABC has announced early renewals of both Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19. Both popular shows will return next year for their respective 19th and 6th seasons.

In the case of Grey’s Anatomy, according to Deadline, ABC has not designated next season to be the last. Series star Ellen Pompeo has also signed on to return. Considering how many people the medical drama has lost since it first started, it’s indicative that she’ll continue to play an integral role in the series. I mean, it is named after her anyway.

Pompeo’s deal to return with the additional role of executive producer also seems to hint that the series is far from over. Never say never though.

While the renewal for Grey’s Anatomy was somewhat expected, there seems to be no indication of the flame dying for the adjacent firehouse drama Station 19 either as the network has confidently called for its return in the middle of its Winter hiatus. Krista Vernoff will continue to guide the series as its show-runner.

In a statement made to the press, ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich said both renewals, “[would] ensure more crossover opportunities and a thrilling night of appointment television.

Both shows will return to primetime on February 24th.

SOURCE: Deadline

