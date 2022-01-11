The DisInsider

Hulu Renews ‘The Great’ For A Third Season

January 11, 2022

According to Deadline, Hulu has just announced that The Great will return for a third season. This, after a very successful second season on the streaming platform.

The dramedy, which has been referred to as “anti-historical” stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult and is a loose chronicle of the life and rise to power of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. She would eventually become the longest-reigning female ruler in all of Russia’s history.

Phoebe Fox (Black Mirror), Adam Godley (The Umbrella Academy), and Sacha Dawan (Iron Fist) co-star among many others.

Both Fanning and Hoult have been nominated for Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards for their performances.

The upcoming third will consist of 10 episodes.

The first and second seasons can be streamed in their entirety on Hulu now.

SOURCE: Deadline

