RUMOR: Catherine Zeta-Jones Circling Villain Role In Disney’s ‘National Treasure’ Reboot

Dempsey Pillot January 11, 2022 1 min read

According to The Illuminerdi, Catherine Zeta-Jones has been offered a major role in Disney’s upcoming National Treasure series. More specifically, she’s being eyed to play the show’s primary antagonist.

You might recall last year when major trades reported that the series would follow a young girl named Jess, who winds competing in a dangerous and deadly race to find the titular treasure before a corrupt and conniving billionaire beats her to it.

If this report is true, most likely the “corrupt and conniving billionaire” the synopsis refers to is the same role Zeta-Jones is circling.

Because this news has not been officially confirmed by Disney or any major trade, as always we urge you all to take it with a grain of salt. However, it should be said that The Illuminerdi has an impressive track record when it comes to “reports” like this.

Additionally, the site claims relative newcomer Zuri Reed has been cast in the series as Jess’ best friend.

Lisette Alexis has already been cast as Jess, with production set to begin in the coming weeks.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first two films will return to oversee the project alongside original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Mira Nair will direct the pilot. Nair previously helmed Disney’s Queen of Katwe.

We anticipate more casting announcements soon.

SOURCE: The Illuminerdi

