Disney’s ‘National Treasure’ Series Finds Its Star

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated National Treasure series has cast newcomer Lisette Alexis in the lead role.

Most recently, Alexis starred in the horror comedy We Need To Do Something directed by Sean King O’Grady.

Her casting aligns with our previous (and exclusive) report that the series would begin production early next year.

Alexis will play a twenty-something DREAMer named Jess who sets off on the treasure hunt of a lifetime connected to her family history.

The plot will be set into motion after Jess is handed a key by a dying FBI agent. As a result, she’ll be thrust into a dangerous and deadly race to find the titular treasure before a corrupt and conniving billionaire beats her to it.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first two films will return to oversee the project alongside original writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. Mira Nair (Queen of Katwe) will direct the pilot.

Expect more casting announcements soon.

SOURCE: Deadline