Andrew Burnap Joins Disney’s ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

Disney has found their male lead opposite Rachel Zegler in the live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Burnap has nabbed the lead role.

We can exclusively reveal that Burnap will play a new role named Jonathan. He is described as a man with plenty of swagger and a twinkle in his eye, Jonathan has turned to Robin Hood-like thievery to provide for himself and his friends. Entranced by Snow White’s kindness and courage, he soon finds himself falling in love and following her into battle.

Zegler and Burnap will be joined by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who signed on to play the villainous Evil Queen. Additional casting is ongoing. Musical rehearsals will begin in January, while the film is expected to shoot in March.

Gadot expressed her excitement on joining the project last month, “I’m really looking forward to playing this iconic villain. The people involved in this project are very special. There’s a lot I can’t share with you, but the approach to the story is very different, fun and full of joy.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man films), while Marc Platt (La La Land) will produce. La La Land‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will also be working on providing the music for the film, reportedly helping to expand on the story and score from the original classic.

