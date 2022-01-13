‘What If…?’ Composer Laura Karpman to Score ‘The Marvels’

Hot off work on Marvel Studios’ What If…?, composer Laura Karpman will return to work with the studio on the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. “I am thrilled to be going on this wild adventure with Nia DaCosta and Carol Danvers and am really looking forward to the collaboration,” Karpman said in a statement to Variety.

The Emmy-winning Laura Karpman becomes the second female composer to tackle a Marvel Studios project on the big screen. Pinar Toprak scored 2019’s, Captain Marvel. That said, Natalie Holt scored the hit Disney+/Marvel series Loki. What If…? was received with mostly positive reviews from the fans but it was the different styles of music from the score that really stood out from episode to episode.

Karpman is a four-time Emmy winner for her work on Masters of Science, Odyssey 5, and most recently the documentary series Why We Hate. She has also previously worked on Searchlight’s Step, as well as the HBO hit series Lovecraft Country, which has stars MCU alums Jonathan Majors and Wunmi Mosaku (Loki).

Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she’ll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Tessa Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Seo Jun Park, and Zenobia Shroff. The film is expected to be connected to the Disney+ series’ Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion.

The highly-anticipated sequel is directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and Megan McDonnell, who wrote the script, hot after her success on WandaVision. The Marvels is scheduled to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.

