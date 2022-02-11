Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game Now Available

The Book of Boba Fett may be over, but fans can continue to have fun in the world of Tatooine in a brand new game. Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game, available now for purchase from the Asmodee store and select retailers for an MSRP of $14.99 USD.

Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game combines the social deduction gameplay of Love Letter with beloved characters from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi like Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt. Players must use the talents of these characters to outwit and outlast their opponents in this quick, accessible card game for the whole family.

With 20-minute play sessions and 2-6 player support, Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace – A Love Letter Game is the perfect game night choice for friends and family. Its portable card deck and pouch of tokens make it a great travel companion as well. No matter where they are in the galaxy, adults and children ages 10 and up will want in on the action with this competitive, fast-paced game.

Star Wars: Jabba’s Palace — A Love Letter Game Key Features

Star Wars: Jabba's Palace – A Love Letter Game is developed by Z-Man Games in collaboration with Lucasfilm and published by Asmodee. To learn more about Star Wars: Jabba's Palace – A Love Letter Game and Z-Man Games, visit the game website.

