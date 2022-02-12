Kevin Feige Describes ‘Moon Knight’ as “Loud and Brutal”

Yesterday, Empire Magazine debuted two new covers featuring Moon Knight for their April 2022 issue. Today, the popular entertainment magazine spoke with Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige, who revealed a that the Disney+ series is something different for the studio.

Feige teased that Moon Knight will push the boundaries of what they have already done and described the series as something “loud and brutal.”

“It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do,” he told the magazine. “There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’”

Feige promises that the camera and focus won’t recoil from the violence. “We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing,” he said.

Empire also debuted a first look image of Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight in the Mr. Knight costume, something featured in the comics.

Image: Empire

Read: Brand New Look at Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Costume Revealed

The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

About Post Author Derek Cornell Derek is an entertainment journalist based out of Los Angeles, California. For the last six years, he has been covering everything in film and television and has written for various news outlets, such as The Cinema Insider, That Hashtag Show, Full Circle Cinema, and is now the Co-Editor-in-Chief of The DisInsider. You can him on Twitter @derekcorneii. See author's posts

Related