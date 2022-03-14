Leaked Photos Offer A Sneak Peak At Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Sets

Production on Disney’s live-action Snow White begins this week. While we thought it would be a few weeks before set leaks would begin surfacing on the web, just hours ago one of the film’s producers posted several selfies alongside some of the set designs.

The photos have since been taken down, but we were able to screen grab just in time so that we could share them with you all. You can check them out below!

Rachel Zegler will star in the film as Disney’s first princess alongside Andrew Burnap. He’ll play an original character named Jonathan. Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot will be the Evil Queen. Musical rehearsals took place earlier this year, ahead of the current London shoot.

Snow White will be directed by Webb (500 Days of Summer, Sony’s The Amazing Spider-Man films), while Marc Platt (La La Land) will produce. La La Land‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will also be working on providing the music for the film, reportedly helping to expand on the story and score from the original classic. Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) also wrote a recent draft of the script.

